COVID-19 situation in State a ‘tragedy of errors’: experts

Workers take a quick nap during a traffic jam on the Western Express Highway, Kandivali.

Mumbai

16 June 2020 01:32 IST

100 days after, experts dissect State and Centre’s decisions to contain the virus

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 crisis is the result of many factors — failure of collective action between the Centre and the State, lack of Mumbai-specific approach to fight against the virus, and a blanket implementation of lockdown without a plan to utilise the time effectively and prepare the health system. These are some of the observations of health experts and activists who have closely analysed the turn of events over the last 100 days, since Maharashtra recorded its first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus on March 9. The State is now a red zone, accounting for nearly 32% of India’s cases and 41% of the deaths. While the healthcare system continues to crumble under the pressure, a new wave of cases is anticipated as the State begins to unlock in phases.

Tragedy of errors

Advertising

Advertising

Virologist Dr. T Jacob John termed Maharashtra’s situation as a tragedy of errors. He said responding to such large-scale epidemics is the Centre’s job, as per India’s constitutional norms.

“I don’t think Maharashtra was properly advised, warned, and given a blueprint by the Centre to follow. So, when the epidemic hit, Maharashtra was under-prepared,” Dr. Jacob John said, adding the Indian government was too slow to react and it should have acted before the virus came into the country in January. “Our parliament was adjourned only on March 23. What message does this send to all States? That everything is normal.” According to Dr. Jacob John, Kerala managed to take independent decisions while most other States did not. “Maharashtra should have activated its think-tank as Kerala did.”

He said that the lockdown gave a false impression of supreme confidence but the reality was that it was not going to work in extremely congested places like Mumbai. “Mumbai is the economic engine and the city had to be protected with extra care. But a Mumbai-specific approach was never taken,” he said.

Long-term repercussions

Experts highlighted how the governments — the State as well as the Centre — had a casual approach about the upcoming threat.

“We knew about the possible threat since December end. Yet, at the airports, most people got a safe passage even as they were asymptomatic carriers of the virus. Why did not we implement compulsory quarantining of passengers?” questioned Soumitra Ghosh, a professor from the School of Health System Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

He said there continues to be a rise in cases because the epidemic could not be arrested in time. “In Wuhan, they managed to mobilise manpower of 43,000 in two weeks. How many doctors, intensivists have been brought to Mumbai from other parts? There is an absolute lack of collective action between the Centre and the State even as Maharashtra dabbles with the surge,” Mr. Ghosh said, warning that the mishandling of the situation has caused great disruptions and the long-term repercussions, especially in patients requiring non-COVID-19 treatment, would be worrisome.

Lockdown, a crude instrument

Public health expert Dr. Abhay Shukla said the generalised lockdown had a dampening effect than a precise outcome. “Take the examples of South Korea or Kerala, where the entire focus was on intensive outreach, testing, contact tracing, isolation, and containment or micro containment,” Dr. Shukla said, adding that with such strategies, the need for a blanket lockdown would have been less.