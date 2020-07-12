MumbaiMumbai 12 July 2020 11:34 IST
COVID-19: Rekha’s bungalow sealed after guard tests positive
The security guard has been hospitalised at the BMC’s COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Rekha’s bungalow in suburban Bandra after a security guard there tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday.
The guard at the 65-year-old Umrao Jaan actor’s bungalow ‘Sea Springs’ tested positive on Tuesday, the official said.
The BMC has put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.
The security guard has been hospitalised at the BMC’s COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex, he said.
As the bungalow is a standalone one, only a portion of it has been sealed, he said.
