COVID-19 | Recoveries outpace cases in Maharashtra

4,196 patients discharged; 3,837 new cases

Maharashtra on Monday reported 3,837 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total case tally to 18,23,896, the State Health Department said.

With 80 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, including 35 fatalities in the last 48 hours, the overall death toll has mounted to 47,151.

A total of 4,196 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 16,85,122. The State is now left with 90,557 active cases after conducting 1,08,56,384 tests so far. The recovery rate now stands at 92.39% and the fatality rate is 2.59%.

646 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 646 fresh cases and 19 deaths, taking the case load to 2,83,467 and death toll to 10,884.

The number of new cases has been dropping over the last five days, with the city recording 940 infections on Sunday, after adding more than 1,000 cases for four days in a row between November 25 and 28.

With 19 more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll has mounted to 10,810. A total of 775 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 2,56,635, the the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The BMC said 2,200 duplicate and outstation cases were removed from the tally of active cases during the reconciliation process. Over 18.96 lakh samples have been tested so far in the city.

Doubling rate improves

Mumbai’s average doubling rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 200-day mark to 207 days, while the average growth rate fell below 0.35%, the BMC said. Last week, the average doubling rate of cases had fallen to 195 days, while the average growth rose to 0.35%.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Mumbai, added 1,263 new cases and 26 deaths, taking the overall tally to 6,32,660 and death toll to 18,522.

Nashik city reported 170 new cases, Pune city 179, Pimpri-Chinchwad 159, andNagpur city 178 infections, the Health Department said.