COVID-19: Pune reports over 50 new cases in over 12 hours

A doctor collecting throat swab for COVID-19 test at a quarantine facility in Sane Guruji school near Dandekar Bridge in Pune on May 21, 2020.

A doctor collecting throat swab for COVID-19 test at a quarantine facility in Sane Guruji school near Dandekar Bridge in Pune on May 21, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Jignesh Mistry

Total number of cases in the district, including deaths and recoveries, touches 5,485.

Nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Pune district over a 12-hour span on May 24 as the cumulative case tally (including deaths and recoveries) reached 5,485, said authorities.

“As many as 59 new cases were reported since Saturday evening till today (Sunday) morning,” said Pune District Health Officer (DHO) Bhagwan Pawar.

Pune reported yet another surge of 250 positive cases on May 23 along with seven fatalities to take the district’s total death toll to 264.

Of the total 5,485 cases in the district, only 2,329 were active currently while as many as 2,902 persons had been discharged thus far.

40 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad

A worrying factor was the rise in more than 40 new cases in Pimpri-Chinchwad, which has, until now, managed to successfully check the spread of the contagion. The new cases include a doctor, a nurse as well as another policeman.

“The number of cases in the Anandnagar area has risen fast. This is mainly after a vendor involved in the illicit liquor trade contracted the virus after entering Pune’s infected Yerwada area. He has, in turn, infected several other people who mostly reside in nearby slums,” said Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shravan Hardikar, speaking to The Hindu.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Saturday evening, there were 2,270 active cases still in various hospitals across the district of whom 1,906 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 135 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 229 in Pune rural areas.

As many as 207 among these were in a critical condition.

Dr. Pawar said that till Saturday, the samples of a total of 48,201 persons had been tested in Pune district of which 40,429 samples returned negative. A total 4,405 persons were at present kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Along with Pune’s total fatalities, the toll in Pune division — which includes the districts of Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur along with Pune – has risen to 241, with Solapur reporting 26 deaths, Satara district recording two, and Kolhapur and Sangli each had reported one thus far.

Meanwhile, a surge in 28 new was reported from Aurangabad district to take its cumulative case tally to 1,276, said authorities.

Coronavirus
