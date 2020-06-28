COVID-19 | Pune, Aurangabad report massive overnight spikes of more than 200 cases

On Tuesday last week, Pune reported 820 new Covid-19 cases while on June 20, the district had recorded 823 cases – the second-highest single-day surge.

Pune

28 June 2020 13:25 IST

Pune has been witnessing an average daily case surge of more than 600 in the last seven days.

With a massive surge of 240 new Covid-19 cases over a 12-hour span, Pune district recorded its highest overnight spike till now on Sunday as the district’s total case tally rose to 20,263, said authorities.

However, of the case tally, the number of active cases are 7,628 with as many as 11,942 recoveries thus far.

Aurangabad district in the State’s Marathwada region, too, recorded its biggest overnight rise, reporting 208 fresh cases since Saturday evening as its total case tally inched towards the 5,000 mark to reach 4,974. Of these, 2,290 are active cases with 2,446 recoveries in the district thus far.

Pune district’s total death toll currently stands at 694 with as many as 19 fatalities reported till Saturday evening. Aurangabad had reported at least five deaths yesterday to take its death count to 228.

Yesterday, Pune district reported its highest single-day surge of nearly 1,000 new cases while on Friday, 725 new cases of which 560 were from Pune city alone.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department till Saturday night, 814 of the 996 new cases were reported from Pune city, while 128 cases were reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad and a further 54 from Pune rural and semi-urban areas of the district.

Till yesterday evening, there were 7,388 (excluding the overnight surge) active positive cases in various hospitals across the district of whom 5,897 are undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 983 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, and as many as 508 in Pune’s rural areas.

As many as 356 of the active cases in the district are in a critical condition.

Pune district health officer (DHO) Dr. Bhagwan Pawar said that till Saturday, the samples of a total of 1,30,098 persons had been tested in Pune district of which more than 1.06 lakh samples had returned negative. A total of 9,945 persons were presently kept in quarantine facilities in the district.

Of the 208 new cases reported from Aurangabad, authorities said that 115 were from Aurangabad city while the remaining 93 cases were from the rural areas of the district.