COVID-19 | Police to keep track of home-quarantined

With frequent instances of home-quarantined citizens being found outdoors over the last one week, the Mumbai Police have obtained a list of all suspected cases detected at the airport and started checking on their movements.

According to police officers, the initiative was kicked off on Monday after three cases of quarantine violations were observed in the last week alone. Ever since the novel coronavirus crisis first began, Indian nationals arriving from other countries are being screened for signs of infection and being advised home quarantine for 14 days.

Senior officers said the purpose of the initiative was to keep a check on the movements of such people and find out if they had come into contact with anyone else during their quarantine.

“We have formed 13 special squads, one for each zone in the city, to focus exclusively on this initiative. We have already obtained information from the Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport about all those who were advised home quarantine and this information has been dispersed among the squads depending on the locations,” a senior police officer said.

The officer said the squads have been tasked with visiting all such people to ensure that they are sticking to the terms of their quarantine. “In case someone is found outdoors, they are taken to the nearest facility for a check-up. We also find out who else they have come in contact with so that they, too, can be examined. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is immediately informed of every development on this front,” the officer said.

He said the squads have also been instructed to ensure their own safety first, and are equipped with masks and hand sanitisers, with tips for their usage. To aid the squads, police station staff are also spreading awareness through public address systems mounted on patrolling vehicles and passing on any relevant information from local informants to squad members.

Meanwhile, from Monday, the police and BMC personnel also kicked off another initiative, where surprise checks are being conducted in residential localities to check whether the terms of the ongoing curfew are being adhered to.

“The checks are being conducted on a random basis by police station and civic officials. The ongoing lockdown has also made it easier to check on those who were advised home quarantine. Swift action will be taken against anyone who violates the orders,” Mumbai Police spokesperson Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok said.

While there was a strict curfew from 9.01 p.m. on Sunday to 5 a.m. on Monday, barring movement of one or more people in the city, a slightly relaxed curfew came into effect from 5.01 a.m., prohibiting assembly of five or more. This will be in effect till March 31 under provisions of the Code of Criminal Procedure and any violators will be liable for actions under the Indian Penal Code.