COVID-19 | Pimpri-Chinchwad administration urges citizens to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ as cases surge

The Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body administration urged people to stay at home by observing a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday and Thursday each week even as Pune district reported yet another huge overnight surge of 218 new Covid-19 cases on July 5, taking the total tally to 27,529.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shravan Hardikar appealed to people to stay indoors for two days in a week in a bid to rein in the contagion. More than 4,300 cases of COVID-19 have so far been repoted in PCMC, of which, more than 2,000 are active.

As opposed to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) where cases had been steadily mounting throughout the months of March, April, May and June, the PCMC had managed to check the spread of the virus till the end of May.

‘Cases soared after Unlock’

“It is after the unlocking that started on June 1 that the cases have drastically soared in the PCMC. Undoubtedly, relaxation on intra-city and inter-district travel, coupled with people letting their guard down by not taking precautions has aggravated the surge,” said a senior PCMC official.

The civic body has witnessed a surge of at least 1,500 active cases since the end of May, with an average surge of more than 150 new cases a day since the past fortnight. 82 persons have succumbed to the virus in the PCMC area.

With more than 200 new cases reported since the evening of July 4, Pune’s active case tally has now reached 9,933 while with 31 fatalities were reported yesterday. The district’s total death toll has shot up to 853.

The district has seen 16,723 recoveries thus far.

Policemen, political leaders contracting the virus

Pune has been reporting an average daily surge of 1,200 new cases for the last four days, with the virus afflicting a high proportion of policemen and politicos in the city besides its citizens.

The city’s Mayor, Murlidhar Mohol, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, tweeted on the evening of July 4, that he had tested positive. Earlier, at least two BJP MLAs and prominent leaders in the district – one in Pimpri-Chinchwad and one in Pune city – had tested positive along with some BJP as well Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporators.

As per figures given by the Pune Zilla Parishad’s Health Department on Saturday night, there were 9,715 (excluding the overnight surge) active positive cases in various hospitals across the district, of which, 7,050 cases were undergoing treatment in hospitals in Pune city, 1,976 in Pimpri-Chinchwad and 689 in Pune’s rural areas.

As many as 463 of the active cases in the district are in a critical condition.

Pune district health officer (DHO) Dr. Bhagwan Pawar said that till July 4, samples of 1,64,203 persons had been tested in Pune district of which more than 1.32 lakh samples had returned negative. A total 13,304 persons were presently kept in quarantine facilities in the district.