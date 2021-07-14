Mumbai

COVID-19 patient on ventilator attacks doctor in Alibag

The Alibag police have booked a 65-year-old COVID-19 patient from Lonere for assaulting a doctor at Alibag Civil Hospital on Wednesday. According to the police, the doctor, Swapandeep Thale (32), had repeatedly told the patient on ventilator support not to remove his oxygen mask. The patient had been admitted with an oxygen saturation level of 85 and it climbed to 92 after he was put on a ventilator.

The doctor even instructed a nurse to ask the patient to put on his mask. “Later, when the doctor was resting on his chair, with his eyes closed, the patient picked up a stand used for hanging saline bags and struck the doctor on the forehead. The doctor evaded a second blow and then a ward boy dragged the patient away. The doctor sustained injuries to the forehead and eyes,” senior police inspector K.D. Kolhe from Alibag police station said.


