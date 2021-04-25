COVID-19 patient kills wife for placing him in isolation

40-year-old accused insisted on receiving treatment at hospital

The Panvel City police have arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly killing his wife for placing him in isolation after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The police said at 11 a.m. on Saturday, they received calls from the residents of Sai Satyam building at Sector 4 in Karnjade informing them about the murder. The police found the accused, Santosh Pandurang Patil, at the house and sent him to a COVID Care Centre.

Senior police inspector Ajay Landge said, “Four days ago, the accused tested positive and his wife placed him in isolation in their balcony. However, he insisted on receiving medical treatment at a hospital and picked up a fight with his wife on Saturday. He struck his wife’s head with a sickle and she died on the spot.”

The police said the couple’s 11-year-old son alerted the neighbours after the accused asked him to leave the house amid the scuffle. “We will arrest him once he tests negative. As of now he is at the COVID Care Centre. After we arrest him, he will be produced before the court,” Mr. Landge said. The police have recovered the murder weapon from the house.