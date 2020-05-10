COVID-19 patient ends life

A 60-year-old resident of Vikhroli, who had tested positive for COVID 19, was found dead on the premises of SevenHills Hospital in Marol on Saturday.

According to the MIDC police, doctors found that the patient was missing from his room and alerted the security. After a 45-minute-long search, the patient was found on the terrace of the hospital and later declared dead. Hospital authorities informed the MIDC police about the incident and a team was sent to conduct inquiries.

Senior police inspector Jagdish Shinde, MIDC police station, said, “Prime facie, the patient seems to have taken the extreme step because he tested positive for COVID-19. We are still making inquires with doctors and other patients.”

The MIDC police have not found a suicide note. Officers said friends and family members of the patient will be questioned after the last rites. “An accidental death report has been registered for now,” an officer said.