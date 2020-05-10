Mumbai

COVID-19 patient ends life

60-year-old was being treated at SevenHills

A 60-year-old resident of Vikhroli, who had tested positive for COVID 19, was found dead on the premises of SevenHills Hospital in Marol on Saturday.

According to the MIDC police, doctors found that the patient was missing from his room and alerted the security. After a 45-minute-long search, the patient was found on the terrace of the hospital and later declared dead. Hospital authorities informed the MIDC police about the incident and a team was sent to conduct inquiries.

Senior police inspector Jagdish Shinde, MIDC police station, said, “Prime facie, the patient seems to have taken the extreme step because he tested positive for COVID-19. We are still making inquires with doctors and other patients.”

The MIDC police have not found a suicide note. Officers said friends and family members of the patient will be questioned after the last rites. “An accidental death report has been registered for now,” an officer said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 1:14:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/covid-19-patient-ends-life/article31547651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY