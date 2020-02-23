Mumbai

COVID-19: passengers from 4 more countries to be screened

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday further extended the screening of passengers for coronavirus or COVID-19 to those arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal.

The Airport Health Organisation (APHO) will conduct the screening at the airport for fliers from these countries in addition to those from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd. spokesperson said on Friday night and Saturday a total of 1,701 passengers from 19 flights arriving from the six countries were screened. No case was reported.

Over 40,000 arriving passengers have been screened since January 18.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 23, 2020 12:51:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/covid-19-passengers-from-4-more-countries-to-be-screened/article30892137.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY