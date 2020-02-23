COVID-19: passengers from 4 more countries to be screened

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday further extended the screening of passengers for coronavirus or COVID-19 to those arriving from Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Nepal.
The Airport Health Organisation (APHO) will conduct the screening at the airport for fliers from these countries in addition to those from Japan, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.
A Mumbai International Airport Ltd. spokesperson said on Friday night and Saturday a total of 1,701 passengers from 19 flights arriving from the six countries were screened. No case was reported.
Over 40,000 arriving passengers have been screened since January 18.
