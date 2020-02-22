Mumbai

Covid-19: Over 46,000 screened at Mumbai airport since January 18

Passangers who arrived from Singapore were seen taking precautions from Covid 19 by wearing mask at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Passangers who arrived from Singapore were seen taking precautions from Covid 19 by wearing mask at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.   | Photo Credit: Aadesh Choudhari

As per protocol, all arrivals from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, are being quarantined and tested even if they are not showing any symptoms.

As many as 46,218 people have been screened at the Mumbai international airport till Saturday since January 18 as part of the protocol to tackle the novel coronavirus (covid-19) outbreak, the Maharashtra government has said.

The virus outbreak was first detected in Wuhan in China in December and has since affected thousands of people across the globe.

A Maharashtra government release stated that 80 of the 82 people admitted in isolation wards in hospitals in the state for suspected exposure to Covid-19 have tested negative, while two remain admitted in Mumbai hospitals.

Also Read
&nbsp;

COVID-19 | Drop in new China virus cases as toll reaches 2,345: govt

 

Since the outbreak of the virus in China and its spread across the globe through travellers, the Maharashtra government, acting on the guidelines issued by the Centre, has been placing people in isolation wards and screening those arriving at the Mumbai international airport from places affected by the outbreak.

Officials said a 14-day follow-up of 207 of 288 people who arrived in the state from covid-19 affected areas had been completed.

Also read: Explained | When can people transmit the novel coronavirus?

As per protocol, all arrivals from China’s Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, are being quarantined and tested even if they are not showing any symptoms. 

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 8:42:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/covid-19-over-46000-screened-at-mumbai-airport-since-january-18/article30890457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY