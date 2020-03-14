COVID-19: Navy opens 100-bed quarantine camp in Ghatkopar

Speedy action: A temporary quarantine zone set up adjacent to the main runway at Mumbai airport on Friday.

14 March 2020 01:39 IST

Seven Hills Hospital in Marol will soon have 30-bed isolation ward

The Indian Navy on Friday commissioned a 100-bed quarantine camp for those suspected to have been infected with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on the premises of its material organisation warehouse in Ghatkopar, thus adding to the existing 78 beds at Kasturba Hospital. Marol’s Seven Hills Hospital will also soon be converted into a quarantine facility for 300 people with an isolation ward of 30 beds.

“In accordance with a directive from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, government of India, to set up COVID -19 quarantine facilities in the vicinity of 30 major airports, the Western Naval Command (WNC) of the Indian Navy has set up a 100-bed quarantine camp at Ghatkopar,” chief public relations officer Commander Mehul Karnik said.

On Friday, the naval quarantine camp received its first lot of 44 people, who arrived from Tehran by an Air Iran flight at Mumbai airport. “These evacuees will be kept under observation for two weeks. The WNC remains committed to providing all possible assistance to the national and State authorities in the campaign to control the COVID–19 pandemic,” Commander Karnik said.

Back home: Indian evacuees brought from Iran at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and other officials visited Seven Hills Hospital on Friday morning for a review. BMC’s health officer Daksha Shah said the facility should be ready for use in the next few days. “Besides Seven Hills, there are 233 beds available for admissions in several city hospitals, including 78 in Kasturba Hospital,” Dr. Shah said.

The BMC is also making arrangements for geriatric care services, including ICU facility, for the management of complicated patients likely to be transferred.

So far, 1.6 lakh passengers from 1,390 flights have been screened by the airport health organisation at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports. Till date, 238 symptomatic patients have been admitted.

Till March 13, a total of 203 symptomatic patients have reported negative for COVID-19, with 28 reporting negative on Friday.