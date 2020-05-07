COVID-19: Navi Mumbai tally is 440

Forty-five more people tested positive under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Wednesday, bringing its tally up to 440. The corporation received 248 reports that day.

Of these, 23 are linked to the APMC market.

Till date, 5,059 people have been tested of which 3,465 were found to be negative while 1,148 reports are pending. Fifty-one people have recovered from the virus, of which three recovered on Wednesday and seven succumbed.

Around 7,057 people are currently under home quarantine and 818 are in institutional quarantine — 730 at India Bulls in Panvel and 88 at an NMMC building in Sector 14, Vashi. Meanwhile, 355 people are at various isolation centres.

Around 96 places under the NMMC have been declared containment zones.

Six new cases in PMC

Meanwhile, six new cases were recorded under the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), bringing its tally up to 113.

These cases were recorded from Kamothe and Kharghar, which have three patients each. Two of these new patients are also associated with the APMC market. Others who have tested positive include a BEST driver from Govandi bus depot and a sub-inspector attached to Wadala police station.

Two people were discharged, bringing the total number of recovered patients up to 41. Till date, 1,217 people have been tested, of which 11 reports are pending.

After the number of positive cases in Panvel shot up, Raigad Collector Nidhi Chaudhary on Tuesday announced that Panvel taluka is no longer in the Orange Zone but in the Red Zone.

Panvel rural has also reported five positive cases of which two are from Ulwe, and one each from Vichumbe, Akurli and Usarli villages. This brings the tally of the area up to 32, of whom five have recovered. Reports of six people are pending.