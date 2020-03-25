Mumbai

COVID-19 | Mumbai Police get in touch with home delivery platforms to ensure seamless service

Hundreds of people poured out on the streets even before his address was complete to stock up on groceries and other essentials, as there was scant clarity over availablity of essential commodities.

Amidst increasing confusion over the terms and conditions of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday started reaching out to ecommerce platforms to ensure the essential commodities were delivered to citizens without any hitches.

Mr. Modi had on Tuesday said on national television that the country would be under a complete lockdown for the next 21 days. Hundreds of people poured out on the streets even before his address was complete to stock up on groceries and other essentials, as there was scant clarity over availablity of essential commodities.

By Wednesday, several delivery portals started sending mesages to their customers, stating that they were unable to deliver due to “unforseeable circumstances”. The Mumbai Police, after being apprised of the situation, started getting in touch with representatives of these platforms.

“We are talking to officials from ecommerce platforms like Big Basket, Nature's Basket and Grofers and understanding the issues faced by them while delivering to their customers. We are also getting details like the outfits worn by their executives and conveying to all police station personnel, so that the executives can go about their jobs unhindered,” Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Pranaya Ashok said.

Mr. Ashok added that the other option being discussed at the moment is to provide stickers or banners for vehicles ferrying supplies to the loading centers of these platforms, so that their supply, too, is uninterrupted.

Attempts were being made to reach out to as many delivery platforms and have one-to-one conversations with their representatives to ensure a smooth delivery system for essential commodities.

“The idea is to minimise the need for the common man to step out of doors. There might also be some confusion about the rules of the lockdown which may need to be cleared first. Doubtless, safety and sanitisation measures while delivering the commodities to the customers will also be part of the discussions,” Mr. Ashok said.

Mar 25, 2020

