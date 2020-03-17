Coronavirus| Mumbai Corporation begins stamping hands of those under home quarantine

Mumbai

17 March 2020 11:47 IST

As many as 528 have been advised home quarantine

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started stamping the hands of those advised to undergo home quarantine for Covid-19 to prevent them from mingling in public.

As on March 15, 528 persons had been advised self-quarantine. These are people who do not have any symptoms of coronavirus but have recently returned from a foreign country. They are supposed to self-quarantine or home quarantine for 14 days, wherein BMC will monitor their symptoms.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Monday that this decision had been taken to instil a sense of responsibility among them.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday, “If such people go out, they will be identified as home quarantined. This is being done so that patients strictly follow self-quarantine.”

From Monday onwards, BMC started putting a stamp on the back of their left hands stating, “Proud to protect Mumbaikars. Home quarantined.” The stamp is made of indelible ink similar to the one used to mark voters and the stamp also has a date until which the person is supposed to be quarantined.

BMC has also issued detailed guidelines for those undergoing home quarantine.