Covid-19 | Mumbai Congress targets Modi on vaccine shortage

BJP hits back saying the Centre is tackling two viruses, one of which is the Congress.

Days after the Delhi police arrested individuals pasting posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Mumbai Congress on Thursday displayed similar posters across the city.

The posters displayed read, “Modi ji, why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?”

Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra said, “The Mumbai Congress wants to highlight the BJP government’s policy paralysis, its failure in forming a comprehensive vaccine policy and ensuring safety for citizens when they are struggling. We will continue to raise valid questions by all means.”

Mr. Sapra said that the Central government must reply to these questions as it is answerable to citizens of the country.

In Delhi, the police had arrested several individuals for pasting similar posters. The FIRs were registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted strongly saying the country is fighting two viruses, one of which is the Congress. “The world is fighting against the pandemic and countries are helping each other. There are certain obligations as well regarding export of the vaccine. But the Congress is misleading the country and while fighting the coronavirus, we are being forced to fight with the Congress virus as well,” said Sanjay Pandey, president, north India front of the BJP.

He said that the Congress is trying to malign the image of India at the international level. “The State government must take action against those who pasted these posters,” he demanded.