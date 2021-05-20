Mumbai

Covid-19 | Mumbai Congress targets Modi on vaccine shortage

Citizens stand in a queue as they wait to receive a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, at ESIS Hospital in Navi Mumbai, on May 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after the Delhi police arrested individuals pasting posters targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the country, the Mumbai Congress on Thursday displayed similar posters across the city.

The posters displayed read, “Modi ji, why did you send our children’s vaccines abroad?”

Mumbai Congress working president Charan Singh Sapra said, “The Mumbai Congress wants to highlight the BJP government’s policy paralysis, its failure in forming a comprehensive vaccine policy and ensuring safety for citizens when they are struggling. We will continue to raise valid questions by all means.”

Mr. Sapra said that the Central government must reply to these questions as it is answerable to citizens of the country.

In Delhi, the police had arrested several individuals for pasting similar posters. The FIRs were registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections, including Section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) reacted strongly saying the country is fighting two viruses, one of which is the Congress. “The world is fighting against the pandemic and countries are helping each other. There are certain obligations as well regarding export of the vaccine. But the Congress is misleading the country and while fighting the coronavirus, we are being forced to fight with the Congress virus as well,” said Sanjay Pandey, president, north India front of the BJP.

He said that the Congress is trying to malign the image of India at the international level. “The State government must take action against those who pasted these posters,” he demanded.

Related Topics
Narendra Modi
Indian National Congress
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2021 8:02:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/covid-19-mumbai-congress-targets-modi-on-vaccine-shortage/article34607453.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY