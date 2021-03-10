COVID-19: Mumbai administration allowed to call for lockdown

In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the administration is allowed to call for partial lockdown wherever necessary, Aslam Shaikh, guardian minister of Mumbai suburban, said on Tuesday.
“Mumbai has been reporting higher number of cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has instructed all administration offices to take necessary steps to counter the pandemic. Those steps may involve partial lockdown, increased testing or even complete lockdown,” Mr. Shaikh said, while speaking to the media.
He said that if cases continue to rise, possibility of lockdown or night curfew cannot be ruled out. “We appeal all the citizens to follow health norms with utmost carefully. Especially at places where crowding takes place, precaution must be taken. Those who will not wear mask will be penalised and we have issued directions to strictly enforce guidelines,” he said.
In past four days, Mumbai has consistently reported more than thousand new cases daily. The city recorded 1,174 new cases on Friday, 1,188 on Saturday, and 1,361 and 1,014 cases on Sunday and Monday respectively.
Civic officials, however, said that rate of increase in the number of patients is still under control and it is unlikely that complete lockdown will be imposed. In neighbouring Thane, however, 16 COVID-19 hotspots have been put under lockdown with Thane Municipal Corporation announcing restrictions in these areas.
