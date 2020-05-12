COVID-19: MSRTC transports over 21,000 migrant workers

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has transported 21,714 migrant workers between May 9 and 11. On Monday, it transported 11,866 workers, who were walking along the highway, in 530 buses.
In all, 1,169 buses have left from different parts of the States for neighbouring Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Chattisgarh.
The State government has decided to provide transport to all migrant workers till their State borders and to transport workers from Maharashtra from the border to their districts, free of cost.
It has also decided to provide transportation to migrant workers walking along the highways to reach State borders.
