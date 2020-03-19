COVID-19 : Maharshtra tally climbs to 45

Mumbai

19 March 2020 02:06 IST

Domestic help of man with travel history to U.S. tests positive in Mumbai

Four people, including a 68-year-old domestic help from Mumbai, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday taking the total number of positive patients in the State to 45.

The other patients include a 32-year-old woman from Pune with a travel history to the Netherlands via Dubai, a 21-year-old man from Pimpri Chinchwad with a travel history to the Philippines, Singapore and Colombo, and a 50-year-old man from Ratnagiri with a travel history to Dubai.

The Mumbai woman worked for a 49-year-old man with a travel history to the US who had tested positive on Tuesday. Civic officials said that she was among the four contacts of the 49-year-old man including his mother and two neighbours who have been placed under isolation. Soon as the woman tested positive, officials and ground staff from N ward sprang into action and have begun contact tracing. The ward officer, Ajitkumar Ambi, said that the domestic help’s four family members have been placed under isolation and they will be tested on Thursday.

“We have started taking the history but the patient has been a bit reluctant to talk. We have been told that her residence is in a slum area and are starting all necessary measures of infection control,” he said adding that there was no reason to panic as active surveillance was on.

Of the 45 patients in the State, 16 are from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Navi Mumbai and Thane. Mumbai city has recorded one death so far.

On Wednesday, nearly 60 people feared to have been exposed to the virus were placed under isolation across the State. Since January 18, 958 people have been admitted across the State and 865 have tested negative.