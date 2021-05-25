COVID-19 | Maharashtra to stop home quarantine in 18 districts

Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced the decision to stop home quarantine in 18 districts which show higher covid positivity rate than the state’s average.

State’s Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the decision is taken to ensure better health care facilities to patients in districts which are showing higher positivity rate. “Covid care centres in these districts will be provided isolation facilities where patients will be kept,” he said.

Vijay Vadettiwar, Relief and Rehabilitation minister of Mahrashtra had said on Monday that Buldhana, Kolhapur, Ratnagiri, Sangli, Yavatmal, Amravati, Sindhdurg, Solapur, Akola, Satara, Washim, Beed, Gadchiroli, Ahmednagar and Osmanabad are few of the districts which are showing rising number of cases and will not see relaxations in covid restrictions from June 1. He said that these 15 districts are in the red zone and curbs will be made stricter.