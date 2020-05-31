COVID-19 grounds cabin crew day fete

Mumbai

31 May 2020 01:35 IST

With only one-third of flight schedules in operation, attendants’ focus has shifted to passenger safety

International Cabin Crew Appreciation Day or International Flight Attendant Day on Sunday will be a low-key event as airline cabin crew face COVID-19 challenges.

It is a day when the efforts and dedication of flight attendants and cabin crew are recognised. The day has been celebrated around the world since 2015, but with just one-third of flight schedules being operated currently, with exceptions on the number of flight at airports like Mumbai, a majority of cabin crew will not be flying this year.

The feast day of St. Bona of Pisa is on May 29. It is said that St. Bona is the patron saint of flight attendants.

For the cabin crew, their entire nature of work has shifted focus directly to safety of passengers and themselves due to COVID-19.

“The presence of cabin crew will be more valued now. Their importance is reflected in a new manner today when there is no service and passengers look at crew for safety,” said Nidhi Chaphekar, a former Jet Airways cabin crew, who is a survivor of the Brussels Airport bombing of 2016.

Incidentally, the first female flight attendant was a 25-year-old registered nurse named Ellen Church. She was hired by United Airlines in 1930 to ensure passenger safety.

As a Jet Airways cabin manager, Ms. Chaphekar was at the airport readying for a flight to Newark. She was injured and has lived through 22 days of medically induced coma and 23 surgeries to come out stronger.

Air Passengers Association of India president Sudhakara Reddy said traditionally, the job of a flight attendant has revolved around safety to a much greater extent than those of similar staff in other forms of transportation, though passengers might only realise the service part as it is more personalised and an experience to remember.

“For the cabin crew, there is more direct involvement with passengers because of the confined quarters on aircraft. COVID-19 has however changed this for now,” Ms. Chaphekar said.

Though not flying since the incident, Ms. Chaphekar has been in touch with her former colleagues.

Narrating her conversation with her nephew, who is a cabin crew with a foreign airline, Ms. Chaphekar said, “After flying with his personal protection equipment (PPE) kit on for a 12 hour-odd flight from Doha to Melbourne, he felt like a robot given that there was no service and limited passenger interaction.”

Mumbai-based Vidhi Thacker, a core lead cabin attendant for IndiGo, did her first flight after a two-month gap on Saturday. “It was very different out there. All of us were in our PPE gowns and face shields. The passengers too appeared scared and kept to themselves maintaining all prescribed norms,” Ms. Thacker said.

For the Ghatkopar resident who lives with her family comprising an 18-month daughter, husband and senior citizen in-laws, two months on ground had prepared her for flying again.

“The need to wear face shields and gown may feel a little awkward and cause a headache, but flying is the safest way around to travel during COVID-19,” Ms. Thacker said.

Her family has been completely supportive in her resumption of flying. “They are with me. My husband kept checking on me. The toughest was returning home and my daughter wanting to come to me instantly, but I could only join her after a shower,” she said.

Ms. Thacker, who was on duty on the Mumbai-Chandigarh-Mumbai sector, said there were passengers who would have wished to be served their favourite meals on board. “There was a passenger who made a request for hot water but had to collect it from the galley,” she said, adding that such service challenges would be part of flying in the days to come as avoiding cross-contamination is critical.

SpiceJet senior cabin crew Nandini Poddar is waiting for a chance to be back in air. “These are challenging times and I feel that flying people responsibly lies with the crew,” the Kolkata-based crew member said.

Besides attending the regular reboot viva sessions that airlines like SpiceJet and IndiGo conducted for the cabin crew, Ms. Poddar who lives with her parents has spent the past months helping her senior citizen neighbours make online purchases of groceries.

Ms. Poddar is confident that the aviation industry will tide over the crisis. “The scenario is totally new for all of us. We are still learning about this new normal,” she said.

When asked how it felt about returning to work when there were salary cuts and the airline business was going to take time before it started attracting travellers, Ms. Poddar recalled her past flights and said, “When I operated Haj flights, all 189 passengers blessed me individually. It was the same on flights to Shirdi. It is now time to fly, not for the money but for human beings.”