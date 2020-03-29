COVID-19 | Four patients in Mumbai have international travel history

Four of those who tested positive in Mumbai on Saturday have an international travel history while the remaining are contacts of patients who tested positive earlier. The others include four from Pune, two from Nagpur, four from Palghar, Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai region and 1 from Jalgaon.

The civic body on Saturday also confirmed the death of the 85-year-old surgeon from South Mumbai due to COVID-19. With this addition, the State’s death toll is now six. The deceased’s son, a cardiac surgeon and his grandson who had returned from the UK who also tested positive, are admitted at the Hinduja Hospital. The case has sparked a debate on whether the family of doctors could have taken more safety measures. On Saturday, a few staff members from the Saifee Hospital tested negative while some more reports were pending.

Asked about challenges facing BMC, Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner (health), said, “The biggest challenge is when educated people behave in an irresponsible manner. We are carrying out counselling in slums but learned people are behaving this way.” Elaborating on latest measures being taken by BMC to contain the spread, he said, “We have now undertaken rigorous disinfection of slums and within a week will cover every slum.”

(With inputs from Tanvi Deshpande)