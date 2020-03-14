COVID-19 fears, scrapped visas hit Mumbai’s culture scene

Mumbai

14 March 2020 01:50 IST

NCPA, Opera House among those to postpone events

As the threat of COVID-19 spreads, Mumbai’s performance venues have postponed or cancelled upcoming events.

On Friday, the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) issued a notice citing that the management has decided to cancel all scheduled programmes in all its theatres with immediate effect till March 31.

Following suit, the G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture too has decided to indefinitely postpone all upcoming programmes for March from Saturday, with an email sent to the venue’s patrons citing “growing concern over the coronavirus being declared a global pandemic, and in the interest of public health and safety”. This includes postponing the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image screening of the documentary For Sama slated for March 16.

The Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, known for its year-round programmes, has cancelled its weekend public tours, workshops, talks, film screenings, and events in March until further notice as a preventive measure.

Besides, with the government cancelling visas, music performance venues have had to revamp the roster with home-grown talent.

Ashish Doshi, honorary director of the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, said, “The safety and well-being of our patrons, audiences and performers are of utmost importance to us. Therefore all events at the Royal Opera House, Mumbai, stand deferred until further notice.”

The change in event schedules comes shortly after the announcement that Amazon Web Services’ Mumbai Summit, scheduled to be held in April, had been called off, while the Breezer Vivid HGStreet, a two-day festival that was to be held on March 21 and 22, had been postponed.