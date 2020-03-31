COVID-19: Exempting certain category of prisoners not fair, say lawyers

As many as 130 lawyers have written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court Pradeep Nandrajog pointing out that the high powered committees’s decision to exclude those charged under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors Act (MPID), Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), foreign nationals and people from other States from being considered for parole or interim bail in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic is “shocking and unfair”.

The letter has been written by senior advocates Indira Jaisingh, Mihir Desai, Gayatri Singh, BA Desai, Sanjay Singhvi, advocate and activists Maharukh Adenwala and Susan Abraham, and others.

It mentions that on March 23, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the critical risk of COVID 19 infection spreading in overcrowded prisons across the country and gave certain directions. The court said, “each State and Union Territory should constitute a High Powered Committee comprising to determine which class of prisoners can be released on parole or an interim bail for such period as may be thought appropriate. For instance, the State/Union Territory could consider the release of prisoners who have been convicted or are undertrial for offences for which prescribed punishment is up to 7 years or less, with or without fine and the prisoner has been convicted for a lesser number of years than the maximum.”

The letter written on March 29 has also been sent to the senior-most judge of the high court, Justice A.A. Sayed, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, additional chief secretary Shree Kant Singh, member of Maharashtra Legal Aid Services Shrikant Kulkarni, Director General of Police (Prisons) S.N. Pandey, and Additional Director General of Police (Prisons) Sunil Ramanand.

The letter welcomes Mr. Deshmukh’s decision to release 11,000 inmates but adds, “the high power committee’s decision to exclude people charged under MCOCA, PMLA, MPID, NDPS, UAPA, foreign nationals and people from other States is shocking and unfair.”

The lawyers suggest some categories that should be considered for release, “Prisoners and/or detained in other settings above 50 years of age, children in conflict with law detained at different settings, prisoners and/or detained in other settings with pre-existing health conditions, prisoners and/or detained in other settings with disability and mental illness, pregnant women and/or with children in prisons and/or detained in other settings, women prisoners and/or detained in other settings, category of convicts scheduled for early release.”

They have also suggested guidelines for released prisoners/detainees, “consent of prisoners, provision for safe transit, post release subsistence, medical assistance” and suggested guidelines for future arrests.