COVID-19 death toll in Mumbai crosses 200 mark

Mumbai breached the 200 mark of COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, as it recorded 12 deaths and 358 fresh cases. The city’s case tally now stands at 5,407, while the death toll is 204.

Until Saturday, the city had recorded 191 deaths. Of the 13 added to the toll on Sunday, 12 deaths are from Mumbai and one is an earlier death attributed to Navi Mumbai. Nine had co-morbidities and four were above the age of 60.

The 358 new cases include 61 patients whose lab reports were received and recorded on Sunday. The patients are already in isolation.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) releases wardwise data of cases until the previous day. As on April 25, G South ward, which consists of Worli, reached 600 cases, a leap from 534 on April 23.

The second highest number of cases was recorded in E ward (Byculla, Agripada), which saw an increase to 466 from 421 recorded on April 23. Other wards that reported a surge in cases include Andheri (West) (311 to 373), Bandra (East) (184 to 263) and Kurla (312 to 371).

As per the BMC, 762 people have recovered and been discharged so far. Of these, 125 are from G South ward, also the highest number of recovered patients.

Mayor writes to BMC

Mayor Kishori Pednekar wrote to Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Sunday, saying that private hospitals and nursing homes be affiliated to the BMC so that they can also start treating COVID-19 patients. The employees at these facilities should also be provided PPEs, the Mayor has directed the civic body.

“Several private hospitals are being kept shut on the pretext of COVID-19. These hospitals should be disinfected and ordered to resume functions. Action should be taken against those who fail to resume operations,” the Mayor said in her letter.

The BMC has already directed private clinics and nursing homes to stay open and cater to patients.

Meanwhile, the civic body has converted the NESCO Exhibition Centre at Goregaon into a quarantine facility with about 500 beds to hold asymptomatic high-risk contacts. Mr. Pardeshi visited the facility on Sunday.

Of the 53 media persons who had tested positive in Mumbai, 31 have recovered and been discharged on Sunday after their second test report was negative. They will now have to home quarantine for 14 days.