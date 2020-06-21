COVID-19: Convict moves HC against transfer to Yerwada jail

A cancer survivor and heart patient, serving a life term at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, has moved the Bombay High Court challenging the decision to shift him to Yerwada Central Prison, Pune.

Manoj Lohar (46) has applied for an emergency parole on medical grounds through advocate Samir Vaidya. In his bail plea, Lohar has said that Yerwada jail is COVID-19 infected and the entire Pune city is a containment Zone. The matter was heard on Friday by Justices A.A. Sayed and V.G. Bisht through video conferencing, and State prosecutor S.R. Shinde sought an adjournment on the ground that the officer who was to present the report on Lohar had tested positive.

The petition says that “at Arthur Road jail, there are almost 184 inmates and 26 police personnel have tested positive for corona virus and the Jail Administration is not adequately equipped to deal with the situation in as much as there have been few deaths of inmates and also the testing of inmates and police personnel has been stopped.”

As per directions from the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court which has permitting prisoners to call their families, Lohar called his wife on June 16 and said he had been shifted to Yerwada jail and did not know the reason.

Mr. Vaidya had, on June 15, told a Division Bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice R.I. Chagla that Lohar had undergone heart surgery, while in custody, at J J Hospital on February 25 and has undergone AICD implantation in his heart to avoid sudden cardiac arrest. He said Lohar needs constant medical attention and treatment which is not being provided by jail authorities.

On June 17, Lohar wrote to the Superintendent of Prisons, Arthur Road, regarding his missing medical reports from the jail as informed to him by the chief medical officer (CMO). The letter says, “As per the requirement of the Aurangabad Bench of HC where he has filed for bail, Mr. Lohar’s medical reports pertaining to various ailments are needed, however the CMO called me at 1.30 p.m. and said all the reports and documents from private and government hospitals with pre-existing medical conditions have been inadvertently misplaced.”

Mr. Vaidya moved court on Saturday requesting for a Bench to be constituted for urgent hearing.