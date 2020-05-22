Mumbai

COVID-19 claims first victim in Thane Police

First policewoman to succumb to virus

A 45-year-old policewoman posted with the Thane Police and a 55-year-old head constable posted with a police station in the western suburbs died of COVID-19 on Thursday. She is the first policewoman to succumb to the virus and the first fatality in the Thane Police.

Thane Police officials said the constable posted with a police station in Thane City was admitted to Jupiter Hospital on Thursday. She tested positive for COVID-19 and died in the evening, even as her colleagues were pouring in to visit her. As of Thursday, 74 personnel with the Thane Police have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while 30 of them have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police head constable’s colleagues said he had been battling the virus since May 9. The new fatalities take the death toll in the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to 11 and the State to 17.

Rising concern

Senior officials said that there is rising concern over more personnel being infected as they are out on the roads round the clock enforcing the lockdown rules. The personnel are also regulating the movement of migrants workers out of the city through Mulund Check Naka, which is a crucial entry-exit point to Mumbai.

