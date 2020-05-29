COVID-19 claims 14th victim in Mumbai Police

A 52-year-old head constable posted with a police station in the northern suburbs became the 14th personnel in the Mumbai Police to succumb to COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to his colleagues, the head constable was on leave since May 20. He had started feeling feverish and was admitted to Shivam Hospital in Kandivali on May 23. On Wednesday, his swab samples were tested at JJ Hospital and his reports returned positive on Thursday.

Wife tests positive

His colleagues then took him to Yashasvi Hospital in Charkop, where he passed away at 3 p.m. He is survived by his wife, who has also tested positive for COVID-19, and two sons, officials said.