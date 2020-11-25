COVID-19 cases continue to surge in Maharashtra

State records 6,159 fresh cases, 4,844 more recoveries

Maharashtra continued to witness a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases, with the State reporting 6,159 fresh cases on Wednesday to take the case tally to 17,95,959. As many as 65 deaths pushed the death toll to 46,748.

With just 4,844 recoveries, the number of active cases has increased to 84,464. The total recoveries stands at 16,63,723, with the recovery rate decreasing incrementally to 92.64%. The rise in cases has to be viewed in the context of the high number of samples (90,000) tested in the last 24 hours.

“Of a total of 1,04,56,962 laboratory samples tested thus far, 17,95,959 (case positivity rate of 17.17%) have returned positive,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate has declined to 2.60%.

1,144 cases in Mumbai

Pune district reported over 1,000 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,48,814, while six deaths saw its toll reach 7,304. As per district administration figures, the active cases have risen to 10,310, while its recovery rate has dipped to 94.51%. Mumbai reported 1,144 new cases to take its tally to 2,78,597, of which 13,734 are active. With 17 fatalities, the city’s toll has risen to 10,725.

Nagpur district reported over 300 new cases, taking its tally to 1,11,980, of which just 3,475 are active. Eight deaths took the toll to 2,929.

Satara reported 11 deaths to take its toll to 1,620. As many as 157 fresh cases saw its tally rise to 51,608, of which 2,487 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported just 60 cases and a single death as its case load reached 48,390, of which just 903 are active. Its death toll has climbed to 1,714.

Kolhapur recorded just 14 cases and no deaths as its tally reached 48,416. Its active cases have dipped to 240. The total death toll remains constant at 1,668.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik reported more than 350 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 103,297, of which 2,095 are active. Its toll stands at 1,682.

Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 47 cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 54,738, of which only 1,095 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,382.

A total of 5,29,344 people in the State are in home quarantine and 6,980 are in institutional quarantine.