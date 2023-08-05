ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 body-bags purchase scam | FIR against former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, two BMC officials

August 05, 2023 04:31 pm | Updated 04:31 pm IST - Mumbai

“The case was registered at the Agripada police station on Friday,” an official said.

PTI

Mayor Kishori Pednekar. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has filed a case against former city Mayor and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Kishori Pednekar and two civic officials over alleged corruption in the purchase of body bags meant for COVID-19 victims,” an official said.

“The case was registered at the Agripada police station on Friday,” he said. “The complaint in this regard was filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya in July,” the police official added. Ms. Pednekar belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena. She held the position of mayor from November 2019 to March 2022.

“The case against Ms. Pednekar and the two senior officials of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) was registered under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections, including 420 (Cheating) and 120 (B) (Criminal Conspiracy),” he said. The police official did not share any further information regarding the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

When contacted, BJP leader Somaiya said, "We had filed the complaint in connection with the body bag scam in July this year. Body bags worth ₹1,500 each were purchased at ₹6,700 apiece and funds worth crores of Rupees were siphoned." "Based on the complaint, the Mumbai police has now registered the First Information Report (FIR) against Kishori Pednekar and Assistant Municipal Commissioner. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also conducted raids in this connection," the former MP added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US