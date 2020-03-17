COVID-19: BMC sorts travellers into three groups to ease quarantine, tests

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started categorising travellers arriving in the city into three groups to ease the process of quarantine and testing for COVID-19.

According to BMC health officer Dr. Daksha Shah people coming from affected countries and showing symptoms like fever, cough and cold are being classified as Category A and sent directly for isolation and testing to Kasturba Hospital. Those with no symptoms but having co-morbid conditions or who are senior citizens are classified as Category B, while those with a travel history but no symptoms are Category C travellers.

At present, Marol’s Seven Hills Hospital, which has been designated a quarantine facility, has 11 Category B patients. Dr. Shah said, “We are admitting Category B patients to the quarantine facility and taking their swabs. The Category C people are screened and home quarantined after necessary counselling.”

She said 24 doctors have been posted in three shifts at the Seven Hills facility to monitor those in quarantine. “We urge those who are advised home quarantine to be responsible and follow the advise thoroughly for their safety as well as that of their loved ones and society,” she said.

Meanwhile, after pictures of unhygienic conditions in the isolation facility at Kasturba Hospital were circulated widely on social media, the BMC appointed a cleaning agency and posted pictures of the spruced up areas. Dr. Shah said similar measures of cleanliness have been taken up at Seven Hills Hospital. “Seven Hills was defunct and we have started it in a span of 12 hours. We are working to improve the facility,” she said.

On Monday, police bandobast was stepped up at Kasturba Hospital as the rush in the COVID-19 outpatient department (OPD) increased. Till evening, the OPD saw more than 300 people queuing up. Over the past week, 1,865 people have visited the OPD.