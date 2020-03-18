COVID-19: BMC officers can bypass tendering process, spend up to ₹10 cr.

As an exceptional measure, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has empowered certain officers to spend as much as ₹10 crore without routine tendering in the wake of the novel coronavirus. Corporators have demanded they also be allowed to spend their funds on procuring masks and sanitisers.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi has been empowered to take decisions for the city for the period of the Act being in place.

Since the corporation is incurring costs to create quarantines, isolation wards, purchasing equipment and medicines, Mr. Pardeshi has empowered certain officials to make financial decisions.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani can spend up to ₹10 crore, two deputy commissioners can spend up to ₹5 crore for procurement, all assistant commissioners and medical superintendents can spend ₹25 lakh for the purchase of masks, gloves and medicines.

The dean of KEM Hospital can spend up to ₹50 lakh. All these officers can bypass the tendering process and call for spot quotations to procure these items.

The proposal was passed unanimously in Tuesday’s special standing committee meeting.