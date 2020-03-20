COVID-19: BMC dreading arrival of 26,000 citizens from West Asian nations

Mumbai

20 March 2020 01:25 IST

Civic body scrambles to make arrangements to quarantine people; seeks police help

With nearly 26,000 Indians preparing to return to the city from West Asia, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is staring at a logistical nightmare.

The corporation will have to screen at least 1,800 people at the airport every day and fit them into the appropriate category. Of the 26,000, even if it has to quarantine 6,000, the BMC does not have as many beds and is scrambling to make arrangements. The civic body will also need to monitor the health of the thousands who will be home quarantined through phone calls or GPS tracking on a daily basis with the police’s help.

On Wednesday, the BMC informed mediapersons that it is expecting around 26,000 people to land in the city between March 19 and 31 from the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Oman. About 23 flights come from these countries to Mumbai every day. Most of these are blue-collared workers employed in West Asia.

The passengers will be asked to fill two sets of forms on their flights with their contact information and other details. At the airport, they will be screened and put into three categories: ‘A’ for those showing symptoms and requiring immediate hospitalisation, ‘B’ for those with no symptoms but vulnerable due to their age or medical conditions, and ‘C’ for those with no symptoms.

Even though a very small percentage may actually fall in the ‘A’ category, all of them will have to be moved to a designated hospital for immediate testing and treatment. If they test positive, they will have to be isolated.

Mobile tracking

BMC’s logistical nightmare will begin with those in the ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories. The corporation is expecting those in the category ‘C’ to quarantine themselves at their homes.

Those who are from other parts of the State will be allowed to take private transport, while those who have nowhere to go will have to be quarantined along with the rest. “We are worried about the thousands in category ‘B’. So far, we have a quarantine capacity of around 3,000 beds,” said a senior civic officer.

The civic body will need to make immediate arrangements for 3,000 more, and would prefer hotels around the airport as they have the necessary level of cleanliness and systems in place, the officer said. “But the passengers will have to pay for those, something they may not be happy about.”

Of the remaining 80% in category ‘C’, BMC has teamed up with the police to keep track of them. “We have requested the police to use mobile tracking to ensure they are in one place. Besides, their hands will be stamped for easy identification,” said another officer.

The corporation, however, is not equipped to make calls to thousands of people to check if they have developed symptoms, which can even develop after a week or 10 days.

“We will be counselling everyone in home quarantine. With so much awareness being created, we are sure they will report their symptoms,” the officer said.

“Only a very small number will fall in category ‘A’. Even though the total number will increase, it won’t run into thousands,” additional municipal commissioner P. Velrasu said.

In the ‘B’ and ‘C’ categories, 70% are local residents and can go home, he said. “For the remaining 30%, we have requisitioned government guest houses, hostels, empty apartments. But yes, keeping track of their health will be a huge task,” Mr. Velrasu said.

Creating a database

The BMC has already appealed to hotels and private hospitals to charge nominal rates. Passengers will be given the option to go there or stay in municipal facilities.

The civic body is also creating a database using advanced software with the help of a private company to keep track of patients.

Several private laboratories have come forward to set up testing facilities. The corporation will help them procure permissions from the Centre.