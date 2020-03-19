COVID-19: Around 90% learner’s licence tests deferred

Mumbai

19 March 2020 02:47 IST

RTOs to only provide essential services like vehicle registration till March 31

In the face of the threat of the novel coronavirus, the transport department has deferred nearly 90% of all scheduled learner’s licence tests across all all regional transport offices (RTO) in the State. It has also deferred the final driving exams of several applicants.

Moreover, the few learner’s licence tests would be taken orally as opposed to the computer test until March 31.

State transport Commissioner Shekhar Channe, said, “RTOs will provide essential services such as registration of vehicles and renewal of permits through the coming few weeks, services such as transfer of old vehicles will be deferred to after March 31,” he said.

Mr. Channe said they will also be taking learner’s tests one candidate at a time and it would be an oral exam. Learner’s licence tests typically are taken in batches of ten on a computer. Mr. Channe said the final road test taken by drivers before they get a licence will also be deferred for all applicants whose learner’s licence is not expiring before March 31. According to the rules, people need to take their final driving exam before their learner’s licence expires.

The series of measures were issued as a directive to to reduce the number of people coming to the RTOs. There are 50 RTOs in the state and RTO officials said on an average 350 people visit them every day for various licence-related work.

RTO officials said ideally even fitness tests for various commercial and personal vehicles should be postponed. “Registration, however, can’t be postponed as there are Supreme Court orders that state that we need to register all vehicles on BS IV standard. There will be many who will severely affected if registrations stop now,” an official said.

The State transport department has also issued directives to all private and public buses and taxis to remove any curtains as a preventive measure. Transport Minister Anil Parab in a statement also said private bus services found overcharging will be severely penalised.