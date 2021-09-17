COVID-19 antibodies detected in 87% of Mumbai population

Mumbai:

17 September 2021 18:32 IST

Mumbai civic body announces result of fifth sero-survey; antibodies were found in 90.26% of fully or partially vaccinated people.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on September 17 announced the findings of the fifth sero survey conducted in its jurisdiction, the results of which showed that COVID-19 antibodies were found in 90.26% of people who were fully or partially vaccinated, and in 79.86% of unvaccinated citizens. A total of 8,674 samples were collected and tested.

The key findings of the survey showed that overall sero-prevalence stood at 86.64%. The study estimates around 87.02% prevalence in slums and 86.22% prevalence in non-slums, in the BMC’s 24 wards. This is higher than previous sero-surveys.

Other findings show that sero-prevalence among males is 85.07% and that among females is higher at 88.29%.

Advertising

Advertising

Almost 65% of the study subjects had received COVID-19 vaccines and 35% had not received vaccines.

Around 90.26% partially and fully vaccinated participants had antibodies, while sero-prevalence among those who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine is 79.86%. Out of total samples, 20% were healthcare workers. Sero-prevalence in healthcare workers stood at 87.14%.

The study was cross-sectional in nature and included participants above 18 years of age from all 24 wards of Mumbai. Study participants were selected by systematic random sampling, and those visiting municipal dispensaries and general practitioners’ clinics in slum and non-slum areas, respectively. Participants were recruited with informed consent. Data collection was done by the means of a mobile software application. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 lg G antibodies was detected using an ELISA based assay.

The civic body recommended that even if antibodies are found, precautions such as the use of masks, hand hygiene and maintaining safe distance must be followed.