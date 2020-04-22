COVID-19 | A long ordeal at sea
After being refused entry at two Gujarat ports, thousands of fishermen were finally able to dock at Maharashtra’s Dahanu jetty after spending nearly a month at sea, on Friday, April 17. Starting April 13, nearly 9,500 fishermen have returned bit by bit in 80 trawlers. The fishermen, mostly adivasis from various regions of the State's Palghar district, were stranded since March 24, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prashant Nakwe from Mumbai captures their ordeal.
