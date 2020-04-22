Mumbai

COVID-19 | A long ordeal at sea

After being refused entry at two Gujarat ports, thousands of fishermen were finally able to dock at Maharashtra’s Dahanu jetty after spending nearly a month at sea, on Friday, April 17. Starting April 13, nearly 9,500 fishermen have returned bit by bit in 80 trawlers. The fishermen, mostly adivasis from various regions of the State's Palghar district, were stranded since March 24, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19. Prashant Nakwe from Mumbai captures their ordeal.

Hundreds of fishermen from Dahanu and Talasari were stranded at different jetties at Okha, Veraval, Porbunder in Gujarat after the nationwide lockdown was announced to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. After being refused entry at two ports, they were finally allowed to dock at Dahanu jetty with the help of local fishermen on Friday. Starting April 13, nearly 9,500 fishermen have returned bit by bit in 80 trawlers. Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Local fishermen and members of the Dahanu Machhimar Society served the stranded fishermen poha (flattened rice) for breakfast. “Bhau (brother), please give me some more pohe (flattened rice), I haven’t eaten in two days,” Soma Burkut, a fisherman from village Gholwad in Dahanu, makes an impassioned plea, shouting out to a local fisherman from his trawler. Photo: Prashant Nakwe
The fishermen were refused entry at two Gujarat ports — Nargol and Umbergaon. At Nargoi, the local residents refused to let them disembark, fearing they were carrying the disease. In Umbergaon, the locals pelted stones at them, and “threatened to call the Navy, as if we are terrorists,” said Jiva Lakhat, one the fishermen who sailed in from Veraval, Gujarat. Photo: Prashant Nakwe
After disembarking at Dahanu, the fishermen were taken to St. Mary's School in the vicinity for testing. The local administration also got their respective village sarpanchs to take them home, after advising home quarantine for the next 14 days. Photo: Prashant Nakwe
The fishermen await their turn for testing at Saint Mary's school. A government official said the situation has taken the authorities by surprise. “We are not trained to handle such a large influx of fishermen. We handle thousands of staffers during elections but this is something we never imagined. If Maharashtra is taking care of migrants why did the Gujarat government allow them to leave the State?” he said. Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Health officials from Dahanu Nagar Parishad conduct thermal screening. Durgesh Mankar, from village Ambewadi, who worked at the Veraval jetty, asks: “If the government can make arrangements to send foreign tourist back then why not migrants like us?” Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Officials put a 'Home Quarantine' stamp on fishermens' wrists during the course of testing at the school. Jitendra Marde, Secretary, Dahanu Machhimar Society, says: “ If we had also refused them entry, they would have had no place to go to.” Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Fishermen who have 'home quarantine' stamped on their wrists wait for vehicles bound for their respective villages. Photo: Prashant Nakwe
Vehicles were packed to the brim as they prepared to leave for different villages. Photo: Prashant Nakwe

