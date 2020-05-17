COVID-19 | 80 new cases in Navi Mumbai, 12 in Panvel

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation recorded 80 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its tally to 1,128.

Three fatalities took the death toll in the city to 26, while 95 recoveries pushed the number of those who have recovered so far to 367.

Two of the deceased, aged 48 and 40, were Turbhe residents who contracted the virus at the APMC market where they worked. The third was a 51-year-old woman from Koparkhairane.

Of the 80 cases on Saturday, Turbhe reported the most with 25, Koparkhairane 15, Nerul 12, Vashi nine, Ghansoli seven, and Belapur and Airoli six each.

The municipal corporation has tested 8,121 people so far, and 913 reports are pending. Currently, 10,063 people are in home quarantine, while 9,941 have been discharged after quarantine.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 12 fresh cases on Saturday, taking its total to 246. Eleven new cases in the Panvel rural limits took its tally to 209.