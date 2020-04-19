COVID-19: 389 more cases, five deaths in Mumbai

Mumbai recorded a jump in novel coronavirus cases on Saturday with 389 new patients to take the tally in the city to 2,509.

Civic officials attributed this biggest increase in cases to additions from private laboratories. “Of the 389 new cases, 302 had tested positive between April 12 and April 15 in private laboratories, which was updated on Saturday,” said an official.

However, data released by the State government on Saturday shows only 183 new cases with the city tally at 2,268. Overall, Maharashtra recorded 328 new cases making it the third highest single day jump to take the total to 3,648.The State collects data from civic bodies in the afternoon, resulting in a difference in numbers every day. Officials said the remaining cases will reflect in next day’s report.

On Saturday, Mumbai recorded five deaths including that of a 58-year-old woman with hypertension, a 60-year-old woman with diabetes and hypertension, a 55-year-old woman with asthma, and a 65-year-old man with no underlying conditions. The death toll in Mumbai stands at 126.

The death of an 80-year-old woman from Dharavi has taken the toll to 11, even as 17 new cases in the area took the tally here to 118.

Mumbai’s high rate of mortality has been a cause of concern. The number of deaths has dropped over the past few days after the civic body started auditing the causes instead of simply attributing them to COVID-19. A seven-member expert committee appointed by the State government to look into Mumbai’s deaths has submitted a report based on an interim analysis. One of the doctors, who is on the committee, told The Hindu that a detailed report will follow soon. “Besides looking at the reasons for high mortality, the interim report also puts down many suggestions that need to be implemented soon to be able to reduce the deaths,” the expert said.

The G South ward in Mumbai has reported the maximum number of 389 cases. The ward comprises Prabhadevi, Lower Parel and Worli. The E ward, which consists of Byculla, Mazgaon and Agripada, has the second highest number of 194 cases while the G North ward that covers Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar has reported142 cases so far.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said while positive patients are being identified and put under treatment, their high contacts are immediately being quarantined. “All measures are being taken so that there is no further spread of the infection,” he said.