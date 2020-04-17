COVID-19: 177 new cases reported, Mumbai crosses the 2,000 mark

Three COVID-19 patients died and 177 new cases were reported in Mumbai on Thursday, taking its total tally to 2,073 positive cases and 117 deaths.

With two deaths reported on Wednesday, fatalities appear to have slowed down over the past two days. In comparison, the previous three days had recorded far higher deaths — 16 on April 12, nine on April 13 and 11 on Tuesday. The three latest deaths included a 60-year-old man with no underlying conditions, a 54-year-old man with diabetes, and a 60-year-old man with hypertension.

A civic official warned against reading too much into the declining death numbers yet, even though the administration is taking several measures to arrest new infections and deaths. “Many more deaths may be in the process of confirmation,” the official said.

The city’s case-fatality rate currently stands at 5.6%. However, in some wards, the fatality is much higher. For example, in the slum pocket of Dharavi which has 86 cases and nine deaths, the case fatality is 10.4%. This is much higher than the State’s fatality rate of 6%.

Civic officials had announced a plan to start giving hydroxychloroquine in Dharavi and another congested slum pocket of Worli as a preventive treatment. While the initial plan was to target 50,000 people each in the containment zones, the civic body is now reconsidering it after doctors raised an alarm over its cardio-toxic effects. “We may choose to give the drug to a very small number of people as a pilot. But we are yet to finalise the details,” said the additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Isolation facility

Meanwhile, a 52-bed isolation facility has been started in Govandi inside a vacant maternity hospital building. Six patients with mild symptoms were admitted on the first day.

While a chest physician will be in-charge of the facility, 12 AYUSH doctors and 10 nursing staff members have been appointed.