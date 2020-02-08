Mumbai

Cousins killed in hit-and-run case in Vashi

Two cousins from Roadpali in Kalamboli were killed in a hit-and-run accident at Vashi early on Friday.

Prafull Balkrishna Thakur (23) and Sushant Sadashiv Thakur (26), were on their way to Chor Bazar on their bike when an unidentified vehicle ran over them. The police control room received a call at around 4.10 a.m. informing them of an accident on Sion-Panvel highway near Jui bridge at Vashi on the Mumbai lane.

A patrol team reached the spot and took the two to Vashi NMMC hospital. On the way, using the victim’s phone, the police called up their relatives and asked them to reach the hospital.

Both were declared declared dead on arrival and the relatives identified the body. Sushant had recently got engaged and was to be married in April. “We are investigating which vehicle hit them,” an officer from Vashi police station said.

A case against unidentified driver has been registered for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

