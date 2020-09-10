Court to pass order in Rhea and Showik’s bail pleas on Friday

They have been charged with procuring and administering drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

A special court on Friday will pass an order in the bail applications filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, arrested for their alleged role in procuring and administering drugs to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ms. Chakraborty is currently in Byculla jail after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8. Her bail plea says, “There is nothing on record to suggest that she is in any way involved with the financing of illicit traffic and [/] or harbouring of offenders in relation to any narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. NCB is silent on the amount of financing, quantum of drugs and type of drugs allegedly procured and financed by her. The case against her is that she would co-ordinate the delivery of drugs for her boyfriend and occasionally pay for them herself. These allegations make for an offence which is bailable.”

Her 19-page plea states, “She was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions. There is serious risk to her life if she were to be unduly detained in judicial custody. She has received several death and rape threats.”

Chakraborty has been charged with Sections 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences) and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.

The court will also pass an order on the bail applications of alleged drug peddlers Abdel Parihar and Zaid Vilatra in the case.