Court stays summons against Mamata

She is accused of showing disrespect to the national anthem

The City Civil and Sessions Court on Friday stayed the summons issued by the metropolitan magistrate to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a complaint filed by the BJP’s Mumbai secretary for allegedly insulting the national anthem. The metropolitan magistrate P.I. Mokashi started proceedings against Ms. Banerjee for offences punishable under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. Ms. Banerjee had moved the court seeking revision of the order. Special judge Rahul Rokade stayed the summons while seeking a response from the complainant. The court also called for records from the lower court and adjourned the matter to be heard on March 25. The complaint alleges that Ms. Banerjee, during a two-day visit to Maharashtra in December, attended a public function at an auditorium in Cuffe Parade. Ms Banerjee was on the stage with Javed Akhtar and Pawan Verma. At the end of the programme, she joined in singing the national anthem remaining seated, then stood up and sang two more verses before leaving abruptly. This act, the complaint said, was an insult and disrespect to the national anthem. The video of the programme went viral on social media.

Vivekanand Gupta said he complained to the Cuffe Parade Police Station and the DCP Zone 1, but no action was initiated against her.