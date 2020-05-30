Court seeks report on Varavara Rao's health

Varavara Rao

Mumbai

30 May 2020 13:43 IST

A special lockdown court has ordered the Superintendent of JJ Hospital to report about the health condition of 81-year-old Telugu poet Varavara Rao.

The court presided by Judge D.E. Kothalikar gave the order on Saturday. The order came after Mr. Rao's wife P. Hemalatha moved court seeking for the medical reports of her husband.

Mr. Rao, who was lodged in Taloja jail as an accused in the Elghar Parishad case, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Friday night as he complained of giddiness and fainted.

Ms. Hemalatha said that on Friday late evening, she learnt from the local Chikkadapalli police, Hyderabad that Mr Rao's health condition was precarious and he was moved to JJ Hospital, Mumbai from Taloja jail. "They told us that they got that one sentence information from Visrambagh Pune police and did not know any further details," she said.

Then after three-four hours of gruelling anxiety and enquiries, the family learnt that he fell unconscious on Thursday evening in jail and was moved to the hospital and by Friday evening all vitals recorded normal. A health bulletin by JJ Hospital and an official brief to the media were in in the public domain. On the other hand, another news appeared that he was hospitalised in Taloja jail for three days and then only had to be moved to JJ Hospital."

She made a request that the Central government and the State governments of Maharashtra and Telangana let the family members know the actual status of Mr Rao’s health condition, and that a video conference with him be arranged immediately.