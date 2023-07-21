Court remands Sanjay Raut’s close aide to ED custody

July 21, 2023 04:30 pm | Updated 04:30 pm IST

A special court remanded Sujit Patker, who is a businessman and family friend of Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut, to custody of Enforcement Directorate till July 27 on charges of money laundering.

The central agency on July 19 arrested Mr. Patker, Partner of M/s Lifeline Hospital Management Service (LMHS) and Dr. Kishore Bisure, ex Dean from Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for Dahisar Jumbo Covid Centre.

ED’s case is based on allegations and a FIR made by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya in August 2022. The complaint named four partners of LMHS including Mr. Patkar. As per Mr. Somaiya, LHMS was given the contract to set up two Jumbo Covid Centres at Dahisar and at Worli though it did not have any experience in providing healthcare facilities.

According to ED, during the pandemic, partners of LHMS had managed to obtain contracts from BMC authorities for supply of manpower at Dahisar and Worli Jumbo Covid Centres by submitting forged documents and received payments of ` 31.84 crore by further submitting fake and fabricated bills.

ED contended Mr. Patker, other partners, and staff of LHMS were fraudulently using names of doctors/staff in bills, who were not working/employed at concerned Covid Centers and that the actual deployment of doctors and medical staff was 50-60% short of the deployment shown in the bills made to BMC in line with specification of expression of interest issued by BMC.

A press release by ED mentions, “For such illegal acts, BMC officers, deputed at these Covid Centres were found to be hand in gloves with them. It is also revealed that valuable items and cash were given to them, by partners/staff of LHMS.

Dr. Bisure did not ensure required number of medical staff in the centre and rather allowed/approved the fabricated bills which were claimed for requisite deployment of medical personnel, based on fake attendance sheets of LHMS.”

The court remanded Mr. Patker and Dr. Bisure to ED custody till July 27.