Court rejects Chhagan Bhujbal’s bail plea again

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Monday rejected the bail pleas filed by Nationalist Congress Party leader and former deputy chief minister Chhagan Bhujbal and his nephew Sameer in cases of money laundering against them.

Mr. Bhujbal sought bail on medical grounds. His application said that he had undergone an angioplasty and had asthma problems with diet restrictions, sleep apnea and his blood sugar levels had to be monitored. His counsel had told the court that his age should be considered as a factor to grant him bail.

Judge Salman Azmi rejected the bail petition after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) objected to the bail as he is getting proper treatment in a government hospital.

ED counsel Hiten Venegavkar argued out of the ₹857 crore that had been allegedly laundered, the Bhujbals were unable to explain the source of almost ₹830 crore. He said that the duo had to either admit to the crime or they accept that they had no answer to the source of the money.

He also said that the duo should not be granted bail because the senior Bhujbal was a politician and witnesses could turn hostile if they are released on bail.

Mr. Bhujbal has been lodged in Arthur Road Jail since March last year along with his nephew Sameer.

They have been charged under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]), 120 B (whoever is party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death), 101 (when such right extends to causing any harm other than death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act.