Court rejects Anil Deshmukh’s bail in money laundering case

March 14, 2022 15:58 IST

Anil Deshmukh is in jail since his arrest on November 1, 2021

A special court on Monday rejected Maharashtra ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's bail in a money laundering case. The Nationalist Congress Party leader will continue to be lodged at the Arthur Road Jail.

Mr. Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on November 1 after being questioned for 12 hours. He was sent to its custody till November 6. On December 29, the Central agency filed a supplementary charge sheet before court against Mr. Deshmukh and his two sons.

His plea mentions, "He is a victim of gross persecution and harassment meted out to him at the hands of certain unscrupulous vested interests for blatantly malafide considerations." He has listed medical ailments and stated that trial is unlikely soon.

On January 18, the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court rejected his default bail. He had filed for statutory bail on the grounds that no cognizance was taken by the court of the charge sheet by the ED.

As per the agency's probe, 11 companies were directly controlled by family members of Mr. Deshmukh and another 13 companies, which are in the names of close associates of the Deshmukh family, came to light. Bank account statements show that money is flowing from the companies indirectly controlled by the family to the companies directly controlled by them.

Param Bir Singh’s letter

The case dates back to March 20, 2021, when former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, alleging Mr. Deshmukh of abusing his position and powers to seek illegal monetary benefits. The letter mentioned instances of Mr. Deshmukh directing suspended police officer Sachin Vaze and others to collect ₹100 crore from bars and restaurants over a month.

Soon thereafter the Bombay High Court directed that a preliminary enquiry be held against Mr. Deshmukh by the CBI. The ED then stepped in and started conducting a probe.

On April 21, an FIR was registered against Mr. Deshmukh under section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.