Court levies ₹10,000 fine on Malegaon blast accused

A day after the Bombay High Court rapped the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for lack of effective progress in the Malegaon blast case trial, the special court on Wednesday levied a fine of ₹10,000 on Sudhakar Chaturvedi, an accused in the case and rejected two applications filed by him.

Mr. Chaturvedi filed an application seeking the case diary of the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad as it was investigating the case before the NIA. The prosecution said it is not ready to share the station diary with an accused. Special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal said an intervenor had filed the same application in 2016, which was rejected.

Another application filed by Mr. Chaturvedi sought details of a forensic test related to the blasts that killed six and injured 101 and summoning more witnesses.

Special judge Vinod S. Padalkar, scheduled to retire on February 29, rejected the applications and directed Mr. Chaturvedi to submit the fine in three days.