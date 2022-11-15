Court in Mumbai granted pre arrest bail on a molestation case to NCP MLA Awhad

November 15, 2022 05:16 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - Mumbai:

A woman alleged that NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad had touched her when she was going to meet the chief minister in Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Nationalist Congress leader Jitendra Awhad. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

A local court granted anticipatory bail to Nationalist Congress Party’s member of legislative assembly Jitendra Awhad after a woman alleged that he molested her in public.

The court granted Mr Awhad prearrest bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 after a woman alleged that he touched her on November 13 when she was going to meet the chief minister at the inauguration of a bridge in Mumbai.

A First Information Report was registered soon thereafter under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code.

